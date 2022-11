(Gregory Olkowicz via Twitter)

Firefighters with the New York City Fire Department saved a woman from a burning building in east Manhattan, New York on Nov. 5. The woman hanging from the building was caught on child gate as she was trying to escape. A group of four firefighters hung 20 stories in the air on ropes to save the women and one other individual. Fire investigators believe a lithium-ion battery from an e-bike sparked the blaze.