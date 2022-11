(@byufootball via Instagram)

Puka Nacua caught the game-winning touchdown for the Cougars Nov. 5 in the last few minutes at their game against Boise State. The touchdown gave BYU a long anticipated win after a four game losing streak. This was Nacua’s second touchdown of the night and his ninth overall for the season. The Cougars beat the Broncos 31-28 at Boise.