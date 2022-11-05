BYU football snaps losing skid in gutsy 31-28 road win over Boise State

For the first time in 37 days, the Cougars are in the win column.

BYU football exorcised the demons of its past winless month in dramatic fashion, with Puka Nacua’s all-time performance and late heroics lifting the Cougars over Boise State in a 31-28 victory Saturday night in Boise.

Nacua hauled in 14 receptions for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with his second score putting the Cougars ahead for good with a diving, juggling grab on a perfectly thrown end zone fade from Jaren Hall. Even more improbable than the catch itself was that it came on fourth down, where BYU had converted just five of 21 such opportunities on the season prior to Nacua’s clutch effort.

“He’s one of the best players in college football,” head coach Kalani Sitake said of Nacua.

Big time players make big time plays, after all.

Nacua’s touchdown was impressive, but initially it was far from the dagger, as the Broncos still had just under two minutes to operate and had already scored on three of four second half drives.

It wouldn’t matter. BYU’s defense rose to the occasion and stopped Boise in just four plays, with Jakob Robinson batting away the final Broncos pass to officially drown BYU’s drought.

“We knew the game was on the line,” linebacker Ben Bywater said of the final drive. “Somebody’s gotta come make a play at the end, and (Jakob) did that. Our guys had faith we could make this win happen, and we went out and did it. These nail biter games come down to mental toughness, and we just had that faith.”

Hall rebounded from two painful, early interceptions to pass for a career high 377 yards, adding another 82 yards on the ground and accounting for all four of BYU’s touchdowns. Running back Hinckley Ropati broke out for 110 total yards on eight touches with a score, taking a screen pass from Hall 48 yards to the end zone for the junior college transfer’s first career BYU touchdown.

“I don’t know if you’re gonna be able to stop him from getting on the field now,” Sitake said of Ropati.

The win brings BYU to 5-5 on the season, just a win shy of reaching bowl eligibility in a campaign that was dangerously close to being a complete disaster had the Cougars failed in Boise.

“Love and learn is a lot better when you’re winning,” Nacua said.