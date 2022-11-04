Final week of WCC play for No. 15 BYU women’s soccer

Just as fast as it started, the WCC regular season is coming to a close this week and for BYU, they look to finish strong in their final two games. The Cougars will take on the Toreros of San Diego today and then head to LMU to face the Lions on Saturday. While WCC play didn’t go exactly how they planned it and with a slim chance to win the WCC title this year, the Cougars are only going to be focusing on what they can control this week.

“Something our coaches do really well is reminding us to trust the process. So part of the process is the next game, that’s the next step in helping us get to be the best we can be,” defender Natalee Wells shared. “We take what we learned from last game and we focus on doing those things even better along with what we are doing really well at. As we continue to make the next game our best game, that will prepare us and lead us right into the post season at our best.”

Through the ups and downs of the season, BYU has grown a lot from the difficulties they have faced and it showed in last week’s match against Santa Clara. The Cougars responded well to everything that was thrown at them. That game was a good learning experience for the Cougars as they prepare for their final two games.

“I felt like it was one of our best performances because Santa Clara tried to takeaway a lot of what makes us successful and so it was really good because we didn’t get frustrated,” said midfielder Olivia Smith. “We played with a lot of intensity and we were really deliberate in what we did… I think that’s our new standard to always play that way and then taking that in to the next games but just adding finishing to it is our goal.”

With the post season right around the corner, BYU looks to use these two games as stepping stones to gain momentum heading into tougher play. With all things going well on the defensive side of the field, all the Cougars need to do is to make sure to run up the score board.

“The last piece of the puzzle is to just put the ball in the back of the goal,” said Wells. “Everyone is looking really good and so going into these next two games we’re just going to be taking lots shots and putting up lots of goals.”

BYU’s game against San Diego kicks off today at 6 PM MDT at San Diego. Fans can listen to that game live on BYU radio. BYU’s next game will be on Saturday against SMU at 6 PM MDT and fans can again listen to the game being broadcasted live on BYU radio.