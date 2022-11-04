BYU men’s and women’s cross country teams named WCC Champions

BYU’s men and women’s cross country teams each placed first at the West Coast Conference championships this past weekend.

This marks the eighth consecutive win for the men and the fifth for the women, and the 10th and sixth win in the last twelve seasons, respectively.

The men’s team had eight of the top 12 finishes, with Casey Clinger coming in first with a time of 21:59.4. Sophomore twin brothers Creed and David Thompson finished within 0.4 seconds of each other with times of 22.15.4 and 22.15.8.

The women’s team had six of the top 12 finishes, with Aubrey Frentheway finishing first with a time of 19:47.2.

The Cougars had 11 runners named to the All-WCC cross country First Teams: Casey Clinger, Brandon Garnica, Joey Nokes, Creed and Davin Thompson, Aidan Troutner and Christian Allen for the men, with Aubrey Frentheway, Lexy Halladay-Lowry, McKenna Lee-Hansen and Carmen Alder for the women.

The two teams will compete at the NCAA Mountain Regional at UNM North Golf Course on Nov. 11 in Albuquerque.