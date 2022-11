(@therealfitfamelpaso via Instagram)

SAT answer documents were lost in transit after a UPS truck dumped them on the road in El Paso, Texas on Nov. 2. El Paso Independent School District said all but 55 answer document were recovered.

Students that took the test on Oct. 27 were affected by the incident and College Board and EPISD staff are working together to create a solution for the students whose exams were lost.