‘Light The World’ Giving Machine locations announced for 2022 holiday season

A young girl scans the options of a “Light the World” giving machine. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced new giving machine locations Nov. 3, 2022. (Church Newsroom).

With another Christmas season approaching, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced new locations for their “Light the World” Giving Machines.

The Giving Machines are in accordance with the Church’s holiday initiative, encouraging people to “share light with others.”

With an interface much like a conventional vending machine, these Giving Machines grant donors the ability to share their light with others around the globe, according to the Church. When donors make a purchase, the selected item will be donated to someone in need.

“These vending machines offer a unique and memorable way to share light by serving and caring for others around the world,” the Church said in a press release. “Giving Machine items include groceries, meals, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies, beehives and livestock. The machines will be stationed at 28 sites around the world.”

The Church announced on their website that the first 20 giving machines will be stationed at the following locations:

Brisbane, Australia Calgary, Alberta Cebu City, Philippines Denver, Colorado Glendale, Arizona Gilbert, Arizona Guatemala City, Guatemala Honolulu, Hawaii Houston, Texas Kansas City, Missouri Las Vegas, Nevada Manila, Philippines Mexico City, Mexico Nashville, Tennessee New York City, New York Orem, Utah Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah Seattle, Washington Washington, D.C.

The other eight will be positioned in cities participating in what the Church describes as a “mobile giving machine experience.” In other words, they will stay in one city briefly and then visit another location. These additional eight machines will be in the following locations:

Atlanta, Georgia Birmingham, Alabama Charleston, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Flagstaff, Arizona Gila Valley, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Tucson, Arizona

“Ever since the first Giving Machine appeared in 2017, total contributions have reached US $15 million. As part of its ongoing global humanitarian efforts, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operational costs,” the Church said on their website. It also ensured that 100% of every donation goes to the charitable cause of each individual’s choice.

For those unable to visit a giving machine this holiday season, they can still participate online at LightTheWorld.org/give.