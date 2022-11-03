Good News Thursday: First responders volunteer to build bunk beds for families in need, Hyena baby survives birth at Hattiesburg Zoo, Canine cafe opens in San Francisco

First responders volunteer to build bunk beds for families in need

First responders gathered last Saturday to make bunk beds for those in need through a program called “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” (CNN Newsource)

More than 100 first responders from the Tallahassee Fire Department, Police Department and Emergency Medical Services gathered this weekend to build bunk beds for families in need.

“There are families within our community that don’t have everything that we have and that we take for granted,” Chief Lawrence Revell of the Tallahassee Police Department. This Saturday they accomplished building 2 sets of bunk beds for the Smith family, whose children have been sleeping on mattresses on the floor.

This service project was made possible through a program called “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” founded 10 years ago in Idaho. Program member Carl Craig said “we definitely appreciate how you as first responders affect us and help protect us and keep us safe and take care of us… and today you guys are going above and beyond.”

Hyena baby survives birth at Hattiesburg Zoo

A hyena cub was born at the Hattiesburg Zoo in Mississippi last month, the only surviving cub born in North America so far this year (Hattiesburg Zoo via AP)

A hyena cub was born at the Hattiesburg Zoo, becoming the only surviving cub born in North America this year. Hyenas are known to have litters of two to four cubs, but about 60% of them do not survive.

The hyena cub, yet to be named, is the baby of hyenas Pili and Niru, who arrived at the zoo within months of each other just over a year ago. The zoo has brought in the hyenas for breeding purposes, a goal of the Spotted Hyena’s Species Survival Program.

Kristen Moore, who works for the zoo as an animal curator, commented “We are thrilled with the birth of this cub. We feel good that Pili is doing well and is being a great mom to her first-born cub.”

Canine cafe opens in San Francisco

“Dogue”,a canine cafe, has opened up in San Francisco. The restaurant offers fine dining and birthday parties for dogs. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

A new dog diner has opened up in San Francisco after Rahmi Massarweh, chef and dog owner, decided to create a fine dining experience for man’s best friend. The restaurant even offers puppy birthday parties, for those who love to spoil their pets.

At “Dogue,” dogs can enjoy meals such as chicken skin waffles, filet mignon steak tartare with quail egg, and mushroom soup with chicken breast slices.

Massarweh created the diner in an attempt to raise awareness about feeding your dog fresh and natural ingredients. “When we make our food, it is a process. It is very time-consuming. There is a lot of technique. There’s a lot of method and detail to what we do,” he said.