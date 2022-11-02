Powerless — BYU forgoes use of Kanye West track at latest football game
Longtime BYU fan favorite “Power” by Kanye West was noticeably absent from the Cougars’ most recent football game against East Carolina.
West, famous rapper and fashion designer, has recently come under scrutiny for his recent comments in the media, including a series anti-Semitic tweets that have since been deleted by Twitter.
In response, BYU athletics is determining whether or not to play any of the West’s songs at sporting events, per sources. This would include ending the 10-year tradition of playing “Power” as the crowd sways from side to side.
BYU declined to comment on the status of the decision.