Spookify the Y brings Halloween to BYU campus

The Connections program booth in the quad near the Kimball Tower invites students to learn more. Spookify the Y is a yearly event put on by BYUSA around Halloween time with booths where students can learn more about BYU and get halloween goodies. (Anna Hair)

BYU celebrated Halloween morning as students flocked to booths around campus to participate in activities, eat treats and connect.

The Student Advisory Council, Honor program, Connections program, Clubs and Activities all had booths spread out around campus.

The BYUSA Honor program had a booth set up in the Maeser Building quad area that was decorated to look like a graveyard. They handed out cookies and had a poster which said, “I show integrity by…” where students were able to write down their answers as to how they show integrity.

BYU student Logan Messenger was one of the students who helped with the Honor program booth. “We are trying to help the students recognize ways they can show integrity. Being a BYU student, they’re an example to a lot of people,” he said.

Next to the integrity booth was another Honor program booth where students could “honor” their ancestors by signing up to do indexing.

The Student Advisory Council was right around the corner in the Life Sciences Building quad, passing out cinnamon rolls and cider to those who signed up for surveys. Students also had the opportunity to bond together while playing rounds of corn hole in the quad.

At Brigham Square, a Dia de los Muertos booth was set up by the BYUSA Activities program where students could write a note to their ancestors and receive a muffin. They had a decorative altar set up that showcased ancestors as well as explained why people in Latin America celebrate this holiday every year.

The BYUSA Clubs booth was decked out with pirate gear as they passed out Pirate’s Booty to all the students who walked by. Next to their booth students could sword fight in areas drawn out on the Joseph F. Smith Building quad.

For the BYUSA Connections program booth, volunteers passed out pumpkin pie to those walking by. Alexander Densley was one of the volunteers at the Connections booth.

“Really what we are trying to do is promote a fun campus. Sometimes it can get really tedious going to school every day especially around middle of the semester,” Densley said. “The purpose of what every area, every quad was doing was just to uplift campus. Add a little spark of fun.”

That spark of fun could be seen in the Kimball Tower quad as many people came dressed in their costumes to get some pumpkin pie. McKayla McConkie came with her family dressed as characters from “The Princess Bride.”

When asked what her favorite part about Halloween on campus was, McConkie said, “Everybody dressing up. We’ve seen a lot of costumes this year than other years, so that’s been really rad.”

This event could not have been done without the help of the many BYUSA volunteers who spent time planning and executing this event, according to Densley. “It was wonderful to see. We had 100 volunteers across campus serving students and its just a really wonderful opportunity for people to uplift others and be uplifted themselves,” Densley said.