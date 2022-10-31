BYU students revisit fall, Halloween media traditions

BYU students shared what kind of media they watch and listen to during autumn as Halloween and fall celebrations commence.

Fall officially began on Sept. 22. The change from summer to fall often marks a time where people turn to fall traditions in their media consumption. (Unsplash)

For some students, fall means revisiting nostalgic sounds and scenes that remind them of their childhood. Dawson Downs, a biochemistry major, enjoys watching “Hocus Pocus” and “Halloweentown” during the months of fall.

“It just reminds me of a time during my childhood when everything was fun and simple,” Downs said. “And it’s fun — it’s about witches and magic.”

The fall-themed Charlie Brown episodes “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” are favorites for finance major Blake Ball. He said that he has watched them every year he can remember.

“Monster Mash,” a classic song from 1962, takes Elizabeth Russell back to a tradition from her younger days. Russell said her elementary school class did a cake walk each year to the tune of “Monster Mash” during their Halloween party.

BYU students sit in the Wilkinson Student Center. Many students enjoy fall-themed media during the season. (Cate Ferraro)

Brynn Woolley, an Applied & Computational Mathematics major from Qatar, spent most of her life without the fall season. Now that she can watch the leaves change, fall-themed media is especially comforting to her.

“In Qatar, we didn’t have four seasons, so I never experienced fall until I moved,” Woolley said. “That’s why I’ve always loved Gilmore Girls. That show was the only idea of fall I had for a while.”

For Kennedy Trythall, fall means relaxing while watching movies. “I think of being warm and inside,” she said.

Ashley Heilesen, an elementary education major, listens to Taylor Swift’s 2020 album “folklore” during autumn. “It gives me fall vibes,” she said. Heilesen described the songs from the album as “haunted and folky.”

According to these students, fall is a season to revisit familiar media and enjoy the nostalgic feelings that it brings.