Police Beat: Oct. 20-Oct. 31

BYU

Trespassing

Oct. 20 — Four individuals were banned from the Tanner Building for disrupting classes.

Fraud

Oct. 25 — Social media sale fraud was reported at Wymount Terrace.

Sex Offense

Oct. 26 — A male subject exposed himself at 900 North and East Campus Drive.

Provo

Theft

Oct. 21 — Property theft was reported near 200 North and 1260 West Street.

Oct. 22 — Property theft was reported near Center Street and University Avenue.

Oct. 23 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and 300 East Street.

Oct. 24 — Property theft was reported near 1100 West and 100 South Street.

Oct. 25 — Property theft was reported near 700 West and 500 North Street.

Oct. 25 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 800 East Street.

Oct. 25 — Property theft was reported near 500 South and 400 West Street.

Oct. 25 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and 100 West Street.

Oct. 26 — Property theft was reported near 1400 South and University Avenue.

Oct. 26 — Property theft was reported near 1600 West and Center Street.

Oct. 26 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Oct. 27 — Property theft was reported near 1800 North and State Street.

Oct. 27 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and Center Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Oct. 20 — Motorcycle theft was reported near 600 North and 500 East Street.

Oct. 22 — Automobile theft was reported near University Avenue and Center Street.

Oct. 22 — Automobile theft was reported near 200 South and 1050 West Street.

Oct. 27 — Automobile theft was reported near 400 West and 1720 North Street.

Oct. 27 — Automobile theft was reported near 400 West and 200 North Street.

Oct. 27 — Motorcycle theft was reported near 100 East and 300 North Street.

Sexual Assault

Oct. 21 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 400 West and Center Street.

Oct. 24 — Rape was reported near 400 North and 200 East Street.

Oct. 24 — Forcible sexual assault was reported near 5600 North and Heritage School Drive.