Provo residents discuss free Halloween activity favorites

People dressed in Halloween costumes celebrate the holiday. Provo has several free activities to do around Halloween. (Made in Canva by Tenley Hale)

This Halloween season, there are various free activities in Provo for all ages.

Provo resident Gretel Williams said she loves Provo around Halloween time because of all the fun activities.

“I love seeing the Halloween decorations all over, like giant skeletons, and visiting pumpkin patches,” Williams said.

Provo Farmers Market

The Halloween Market is a fun, free Halloween activity. Locals love the tradition of pumpkin-carving competitions, booth decoration and much more. (Provo Farmers Market via Facebook)

“One unique Halloween activity to do in Provo is to go the Farmers Market,” Williams said. “They have a Halloween Market the weekend of Halloween with trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, prizes and lots of fun Halloween things.”

Each year the Provo Farmers Market does a special Halloween Market, which will fall on Oct. 29 this year. The Halloween Market is free and family-friendly.

Sara Taylor, executive director for the Provo Farmers Market, said the market began offering trick-or-treating in 2010. This year, the market has expanded to include a vendor booth decorating contest and a community pumpkin carving contest with a grand prize of $300.

Taylor also said between 5,000 and 6,000 people attended the Halloween Market last year and they expect record attendance this year.

“The Halloween Market is an opportunity to celebrate with people throughout the community and for some to experience the market for the first time,” Taylor said. “It’s a great way to kick off your holiday shopping with unique, local products made by community neighbors.”

Indian Hills Horror Haunted House

Indian Hills Horror Haunted House is a free haunted house located in Provo. According to their website, the haunted house is family-friendly. “We will dull it down for the little ones, but spice it up for the adults,” the website says.

Colton Thomas is one of the creators and current organizers of the haunted house which is located in his backyard. The haunted house started from his family’s love of Halloween and desire to share their elaborate decorations with others.

“It started in 2006 with some black tarps on the front porch, a skeleton, a black light, a strobe light and a fogger,” Thomas said.

Thomas said after no one showed up the following year when his family had added even more decorations to the house, they decided to try and make more people aware of the haunted house. After some efforts to bring attention to the community, the haunted house has grown in size and popularity with around 1,600 people attending last year.

Thomas said he and his brother started the project, but soon the whole family became involved.

“My mom has been a huge help in making the haunted house what it is,” Thomas said. “She’s super creative and helps make the whole project more detail-oriented.”

The house is part of Rocky Mountain Haunters, a group dedicated to sharing Halloween attractions and activities. The group provides a Haunt Map which shows the locations of free Halloween activities and haunted houses.

Downtown Provo trick-or-treating

Shops line Center Street in downtown Provo. Each Halloween, the local businesses and Provo City host a trick-or-treat activity. (Downtown Provo via Facebook)

Downtown Provo trick-or-treating is a free, family-friendly activity for the entire community. The event will have local businesses handing out candy and lots of other free goodies along Center St. and University Ave and other activities, according to Downtown Provo’s Facebook page.