(Arkansas State Police)

WARNING: MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

An Arkansas State Police trooper tased a man attempting to evade arrest whose backpack was filled with gasoline in Little Rock, Arkansas on Oct. 13. The incident began when police attempted to pull the man over for driving a motorcycle without a license plate. The driver sped away, refused to pull over, and then took off running. The trooper chased the driver and when he tased the suspect, the backpack burst into flames. Troopers provided aid until the paramedics arrived. The driver is in the hospital and expected to be OK.