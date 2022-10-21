By Caroline Hatch
BYU men’s basketball holds annual media day

Media members met with coaches and players from BYU’s men’s basketball program on Wednesday’s media day to hear the inside scoop as the 2022-23 season approaches. 

The morning began with Arkansas transfer Jaxson Robinson making his first introductions as a Cougar, discussing some of the strengths fans can look forward to with the new team.

“We’re not the tallest team, but we’re super long with our wingspan and can get into passing lanes,” Robinson said of BYU’s “disruptive” defense.

As expected, Coach Pope came in with a fun twist for his interview as he challenged the media to play Connect4 against him.

“All of our focus is on this season in the WCC,” Pope said when asked about the program’s impending Big 12 membership, all while in the middle of the Connect4 match.

BYU fans can see the team for themselves at the season opener against Ottawa in Provo on Oct. 26. 

“I have a lot of faith in this group,” Pope said. “There are gonna be countless times where you walk out of the arena and say ‘I do not know how those young players do it.’” 

