Good News Thursday: Brain procedure performed as alert patient plays the saxophone, Girl Scouts of the USA receive $84.5M donation, New Las Vegas coffee shop hires employees of all abilities

Brain procedure performed as alert patient plays the saxophone

An “awake surgery” was performed last week, as the patient played a saxophone so that brain activity could be properly monitored (CNN Newsource)

A nine-hour brain surgery procedure performed at the Paideia International hospital in Italy went viral last week after surgeons worked as their patient was wide awake and playing a saxophone.

“Awake surgeries” happen under special circumstances in order to allow surgeons to monitor brain activity and neurological functions. The patient was able to put on a show for the surgeons as they successfully removed a brain tumor.

A similar “awake surgery” was performed in 2020 with a patient in London who serenaded the surgeons with their violin. Both surgeries caused no harm to their instrumental abilities.

Girl Scouts of the USA receive $84.5M donation

The Girl Scouts of the USA receive a $84.5M donation from MacKenzie Scott on Tuesday, the largest donation from an individual since the founding of the organization in 1912. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

The Girl Scouts of the USA received their most generous donation yet on Tuesday, when MacKenzie Scott (former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos) donated $84.5 million to the organization and 29 of its local branches.

The pandemic had a strong negative impact on the organization, as membership declined by nearly 30% due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions. The donation will help the organization get back on its feet and support important causes such as science and technology education, impacts of climate change, and inclusion programming.

“Her support of our organization means honestly just as much as the donation,” Sofia Chang, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, said about Scott in an interview. “To build back stronger than we ever had before, we’re really listening to our Girl Scouts, listening to their families and to our volunteers to really ensure that what comes next for us is truly impactful in this moment.”

New Las Vegas coffee shop hires employees of all abilities

New Las Vegas coffee shop hires workers of all abilities, helping those who are disabled to find joy in a healthy work environment (KVVU)

“Dig it”, a new all inclusive coffee shop in Las Vegas, is giving people with disabilities opportunities to work. Taylor Chaney, owner of Dig It, views her employees as having “different abilities”, rather than disabilities.

Chaney learned firsthand through her non-verbal sister that some people are unable to see the potential of people born with Down syndrome. This inspired her to help people of all abilities to find a safe work environment and feel included.

“There’s not a place like this in Las Vegas, truly our people are just the happiest employees. They find joy in their jobs” says Chaney. “They’re so proud to have a job. They’re so proud to get a real paycheck.”