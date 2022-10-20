Church releases fourth “Book of Mormon Videos” season, producing fifth and final season

Season four of the Book of Mormon videos debuted on Sunday, Oct. 2nd, with episodes being released each Friday through the end of November.

The new season will recount the visit of Jesus Christ to the inhabitants of the Americas following His crucifixion.

The fourth season was filmed over the summer of 2021 near Springville, Utah, on a large set built to depict the land of Bountiful from the Book of Mormon.

More than 1,000 actors, staff and crew members have worked together to bring these stories to life since the Book of Mormon Videos were first released in the fall of 2019, leaving a lasting impact on many of those involved.

“Getting to know my cast members and getting to know the man who played the Savior, Anthony, and just seeing a lot of people willing to take time out of their days was a really unique experience that I’m so grateful I was a part of,” said Hassan El-Chiekh, a BYU student who plays Jonas, son of Timothy, in the series.

The fifth and final season of the Book of Mormon Videos is being produced right now and will cover stories from the books of Mosiah, Alma and Helaman, including the story of the 2,000 stripling warriors.

“The story, to me, became this idea of how we can stay on the covenant path, because the stripling warriors were out there and they were fighting for their freedoms and for their rights and for their families, but they were also trying to show that we can keep our promises because their parents made a promise that they wouldn’t pick up weapons again,” Brandon Beltran, who plays a stripling warrior in the videos, said. “That just helped me contemplate the importance of that in our lives.”

The final season will be released fall of 2023 in anticipation of the Church’s study of the Book of Mormon in 2024 with the purpose of helping all who watch them to increase their faith in Jesus Christ.

“I think that’s why the Church has invested so much in it — just for us to better understand those stories and to bring them to life,” El-Cheikh said.