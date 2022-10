(Jackson Police Department, CNN Newsource)

Surveillance footage was released showing Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie walking into a Whole Foods in Jackson, Wyoming on Aug. 27, 2021. This was the last time Petito was seen before she was reported missing. The couple was seen driving a white Ford Transit van into the parking lot and walking through the grocery store for about 15 minutes. Petito’s body was found about 30 minutes north of the Whole Foods three weeks later.