BYU Young Ambassadors prepare for their first tour of the year

BYU’s performance group Young Ambassadors are preparing for their “Thank You for the Music” tour that begins in Arizona Nov. 1.

“We will perform songs from Michael Jackson, Queen, Elton John and Billy Joel and we will also do a mash-up for the song ‘Shut Up and Dance’ and ‘I Want To Dance With Somebody,” Young Ambassador director Nathan Balser said.

Young Ambassad ors announced through Instagram the dates and locations for their upcoming tour .

BYU’s Young Ambassadors practice for their upcoming tour . The tour will begin Nov. 1. (Jessica Penaloza)

Sara Sun, a dancer and newest member of the group, said she is very excited to talk to and meet people throughout the tour.

“ The reason why we do what we do is to share the message that we are putting together ,” Sun said. “ I hope people will feel the light that I have felt through the preparation of the tour .”

Balser said the mission of the group is to bring the light of Christ to others and to share the gospel.

BYUYA co-president Emma Wadsworth said the group will also be doing workshops throughout the tour and working with high school students.

“I am most excited about working with theater students in the area, ” Wadsworth said. “ My most meaningful experiences on Young Ambassadors have been those workshops where we get to teach the students and hang out with them .”

Balser said the group has been rehearsing for 12 hours a week to prepare for the show and the expectation is to bring joy to all that will attend the show.

“There are so many good things about tours — especially reaching out and engaging with different communities,” Balser said. “What I love most and I am most excited about is to have these students experience serving other people through using their talents.”