General Authority Seventy encourages BYU students to seek the abundant life

(BYU TV)

General Authority Seventy Elder Kevin W. Pearson spoke about the abundant life and how to live abundantly in his devotional address on Oct. 18.

Elder Pearson reminded BYU students that “these are the best times to live, if you know how to live abundantly” and encouraged them to read and ponder the “latest inspired words from the Lord’s mouthpiece.”

Elder Pearson then shared a story about a classmate from business school nearly 40 years prior. The friend expressed his envy of Elder Pearson’s life and family, which came about, according to Elder Pearson, because he had been living the principles of an abundant life.

“Without an eternal perspective, a truly abundant life is unattainable,” Elder Pearson said.

The world we live in is extremely competitive and self-centered, according to Elder Pearson. “If one only looks through the lens of secularism, moral relativism, and self-interest, one will not find abundance, only isolation and scarcity.”

Elder Pearson said some returned missionaries discard their spiritual habits, and encouraged returned missionaries in the BYU student audience “to stand up and stand out; not give in and give out.” He said they need them to be leaders, a light unto the world and not spiritual casualties.

Elder Pearson said he remembered that his mother placed a 3×5 note card on the refrigerator door that read “‘whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.'” This quote from Napoleon Hill inspired Elder Pearson to share his 3×5 card for BYU students to put on their refrigerators: “I am a child of God; I am a child of the covenant; I am a disciple of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Pearson then gave four principles that he said were crucial to an abundant life: (1) place the Savior and your sacred covenants at the center of your life, (2) be willing to make and keep sacred covenants, (3) an abundant life is spiritual and requires the companionship of the Holy Ghost and (4) an abundant life requires an attitude of gratitude and a life of service to others.

“Focusing on the Savior and our covenants brings lasting joy,” Elder Pearson said. “Focusing on affluence and influence does not.”

Elder Pearson said the companionship of the Holy Ghost is priceless and that the cost is devoted discipleship.

If BYU students “‘seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness’, an abundant life will follow,” Elder Pearson said. “Place the Savior and your sacred covenants at the center of your life, take charge of your testimony, be intentional about your discipleship and always remain faithful.”