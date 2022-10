(@865hempdaddy via Instagram)

University of Tennessee fans flooded the field after the football team beat the University of Alabama on Oct. 15 for the first time since 2006. The fans tore down the goal post after the last-minute 40-yard field goal and carried it through Knoxville before dumping it into the Tennessee River. The school’s athletic department is now asking for donations to help pay for a new goal post before the next game.