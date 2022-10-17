Provo police chief resigns after less than a year on the job, mayor appoints new acting chief

Capt. Troy Beebe of the Provo Police Department was appointed as acting chief of the department on Monday, Oct. 17. Beebe was appointed after former Police Chief Fred Ross’ resignation. (Provo City Police Department)

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi appointed Capt. Troy Beebe of the Provo Police Department as the acting chief of the department on Monday, Oct. 17 after former Police Chief Fred Ross resigned over the weekend.

Ross submitted his resignation on Sunday and Mayor Michelle Kaufusi appointed Beebe, who has served with the Utah County Sherriff’s Department for five years and at the Provo Police Department for 24 years.

Ross was appointed to the role in November 2021 and had been on the job for a little less than a year prior to his resignation.

Ross said in a statement that his fit within the department as the chief was not sustainable.

“It has become evident that my fit within the Provo Police Department as the Chief has been determined to not be sustainable,” Ross said. “After discussing this with my family, I’ve determined it is in my best interest personally and professionally to resign my position as Chief of Police, effective immediately. I thank you sincerely for the honor of serving you, the department and the people of Provo.”

Kaufusi said after Ross’ resignation, “It became important to unify the department quickly.” She also said Beebe has deep roots in the Provo community as well as invested time within the police department.

“Provo is the community I grew up in and where I’ve chosen to serve professionally,” Beebe said. “We will move forward doing what we do best: community policing and crime prevention.”