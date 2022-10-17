Kyiv Ukraine temple reopens on a limited basis

The temple in Kyiv, Ukraine was reopened on a limited basis over the weekend. The temple was closed in February because of Russia’s invasion. (Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopened the temple in Kyiv, Ukraine over the weekend, after it was closed for more than six months because of Russia’s invasion.

In a statement to The Daily Universe, Church media relations manager Irene Caso said, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has carefully evaluated the current circumstances and decided to resume—on a limited basis—the sacred religious ceremonies in the temple.”

Beginning Oct. 14, Church members can make appointments to attend the temple. The Kyiv temple serves Church members in nine Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Romania and Bulgaria.



