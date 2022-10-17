By Lauren Porter
BYU women’s tennis qualifies for ITA Nationals for the first time since 2006

BYU women’s tennis competed in ITA Regionals last weekend in Las Vegas, where captains BoBo Huang and Emilee Astle went 4-0 in doubles to secure a spot in the National Fall Championship.

The sophomore and senior pairing went undefeated in their doubles and have yet to lose a match this fall. This success has led them to be the first BYU team to qualify for the fall championships since 2006.

Huang is 10-0, while Astle is 7-0 in doubles matches this fall.

Astle and Hunag will travel to San Diego to compete at the ITA National Champions Nov. 2-6.

