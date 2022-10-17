By Tayler Bruin
BYU men’s soccer takes back to back wins over the weekend

BYU men’s soccer beat both Weber State and Utah last weekend with scores of 6-0 and 5-1 respectively.

In the game against Weber State it was the last home game of the season for the cougars. BYU had a fantastic spread of goals in the game with goals scored by six different players.

Notable among the goals was a quick goal by senior Ben Fankhauser at six minute mark at the start of the game.

It was senior night at home field and for Caleb Meyer, Jaxon Henley, and Ben Fankhauser it was their last home games for the cougars.

Stat Summary against Weber State:

Graphic by Tayler Bruin

Stat Summary against Utah:

Graphic by Tayler Bruin

Next Week BYU men’s soccer will have its alumni game on Friday, and its final game of the regular season against UVU on Saturday at UVU.

