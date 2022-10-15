Students celebrate BYU Homecoming at ‘Fan Jam’

BYU Students dance at the Fan Jam to celebrate Homecoming week. Cougar tails and blue soda fueled the evening’s festivities. (James Hoopes)

BYU students crowded into the parking lot west of the LaVell Edwards Stadium to celebrate homecoming week with live music, dancing and other events on Oct. 15.

The event also featured a photo booth and sports games and volunteers passed out drinks and food to attendees.

Participants posed for photos in front of large BYU signs, blue and white balloons, lights and smoke machines. The most popular spot was in a big, navy blue chair with BYU’s logo displayed on its back.

The majority of attendees, however, were dancing near the stage. In between activities, students refueled with cougar tails and blue soda.

Phoebe and Chloe Smith found out about the event via Instagram. They said they were excited to dance with other students, and take pictures in the photo booth and more people turned up than they expected.

Event participant Hailey Jones said the crowd got particularly energetic when DJ Ricky played “The Cupid Shuffle.”

“People were going crazy,” Jones said. “They love that song around here. It’s way too long for me though.” She said she was more excited when “Love Story” by Taylor Swift started playing.

In addition to Taylor Swift, DJ Ricky also played Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj — all artists that Jones said are pretty popular among her peers. The mixes were accompanied by flashing, colorful lights and an energetic performance from the Cougarettes dance team.

Students showed their school spirit. There were plenty of opportunities for photo ops as well. (James Hoopes)

Students also showed off their dance moves. They were joined by the Cougarettes.

Volunteers and sound technicians kept the event running smoothly. They ensured the attendees have a good time. (James Hoopes)