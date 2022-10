(@tamzin.nz via Instagram)

A disturbing sight in New Zealand where 477 pilot whales stranded themselves on the Chatham Islands on Oct.11. None of the beached whales could be refloated and all of the animals died naturally or had to be euthanized, according to The Department of Conservation. The exact cause of the stranding is unknown, but scientists suspect the whale’s location systems got confused by the sloping sandy beaches.