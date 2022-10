(@hmbpumpkinfest via Instagram)

The 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off was held in Half Moon Bay, California on Oct. 10. The winning pumpkin weighed in at 2,560 pounds and broke the U.S record for the heaviest pumpkin. But the gourd didn’t break The Guinness World Record. The Guinness record for the heaviest pumpkin is held by a 2,702-pound squash from 2021.