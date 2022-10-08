BYU Museum of Art hosts the first Art After Dark event of the semester

Art After Dark showcased a series of candle paintings by Paul Benney. BYU’s MOA hosts the event twice each Fall and Winter semester. (Courtesy of Fredrik Nilsen)

The BYU Museum of Art hosted its quarterly event, Art After Dark, which featured candle making and the Monumental Matters exhibit on Oct. 7.

According to MOA Education Team head Philipp Malzl the event “is an opportunity for students and community members to come and experience the museum in a fun, casual environment.”

The event featured live music from the band Michael Barrow & The Tourists, candle making and fine art from the Monumental Matters exhibit.

“That exhibition features several well-known contemporary artists from around the world,” Malzl said. “It especially features artists that deal with large scale works, monumental in size.”

According to Malzl, the exhibit showcases topics such as life and death and memory versus fantasy. Some of the artists the exhibit represents are Anselm Kiefer, Georg Baselitz and Rebecca Campbell.

“Big ideas, big matter, on a grand scale,” Malzl said.

Art After Dark allowed students to participate in a candle-making activity. Malzl said this event was inspired by one of the artworks in the exhibit. One piece of art features candles in varying states of progression — from a new candle to the smoke left after a burning candle.

”It was really easy, actually easier than I expected,” BYU sophomore Ellie Howell said of candle making.

Malzl said this type of event is important to put people in a familiar and comfortable situation where they can interact with and view the art.

“I love art. I have never been to the MOA before, and I really wanted to come,” BYU neuroscience student Amory Crook said. She said she also loves live music and decided to come when she found out there was going to be live music at the event.

Art After Dark is held twice a semester during the fall and winter. The next one will be Dec. 9. Those interested in learning more can do so through the BYU MOA website.