Good News Thursday: Cancer survivor bikes 73,000 miles, New national record set for heaviest pumpkin, 41 endangered turtles hatch at San Diego Zoo

Cancer survivor bikes 73,000 miles

(WILX, CNN Newsource)

Cancer survivor Gar Watson has biked over 73,000 miles since 2014. “My crazy riding started during my radiation treatments, which lasted three weeks”, Watson said. His biking journey began at the same time his cancer treatments did.

Watson, who was treated for stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, rode up to 1,000 miles every month for eight years. 73,000 miles later, he acts as an inspiration to cancer patients and cancer survivors alike.

Now cancer free, Watson said his reasoning for biking to and from his treatments was a wake up call. “I actually had been a couch potato for around five years before I got this cancer,” he said. “So that ended up being a wake up call and I started riding to my treatments.

New national record set for heaviest pumpkin

Scott Andrusz poses with his national record winning pumpkin, weighing in at 2,554 pounds (The Great Pumpkin Farm via AP)

A new record has been set for the heaviest pumpkin, weighing in at 2,554 pounds. Scott Andrusz’s entry not only broke the New York state record (2,517 pounds), but the national record as well (2,528 pounds).

The massive gourd was on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, New York, and will be on display for all to admire until Oct. 16.

According to Guinness World Records, a pumpkin grower located in Italy holds the world record for the heaviest pumpkin, weighing in at 2,702 pounds.

41 endangered turtles hatch at San Diego Zoo

41 Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles hatch at the San Diego zoo after 20 years. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)

41 Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles hatched at the San Diego Zoo on Oct. 4. The arrival of the hatchlings was two decades in the making, as the adult turtles can take 10 years to reach sexual maturity.

The nests were found this summer and all 41 turtles survived and hatched on Monday. The turtles are a species native to India, found at the bottom of streams and rivers.

Officials said that the birth of the hatchlings make the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance the first organization in North America to hatch the endangered species.