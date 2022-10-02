President Russell M. Nelson announces 18 new temples

President Nelson said the temple is filled with the Lord’s power. President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to construct 18 new temples during the Sunday afternoon session of General Conference on Oct. 2. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to construct 18 new temples during the Sunday afternoon session of General Conference on Oct. 2.

President Nelson spoke of when the Savior appeared to the Nephites in the Book of Mormon. “It is significant that the Savior chose to appear to the people at the temple,” he said.

President Nelson said the temple is filled with the Lord’s power. We should never lose sight of what the Lord does for us.

“He is making His temples more accessible, accelerating the pace at which we are building temples, increasing our ability to help gather Israel and making it easier for each of us to become spiritually refined,” President Nelson said.

According to President Nelson, there are currently 168 operating temples, 53 new temples under construction and 54 in pre-construction.

President Nelson announced that there will be 18 new temples in the following locations:

Busan, Korea

Naga, Philippines

Santiago, Philippines

Eket, Nigeria

Chiclayo, Peru

Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina

Londrina, Brazil

Riberão Prêto, Brazil

Huehuetenango, Guatemala

Jacksonville, Florida

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Prosper, Texas

Lone Mountain, Nevada

Tacoma, Washington

Cuernavaca, Mexico

Pachuca, Mexico

Toluca, Mexico

Tula, Mexico

“I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can,” President Nelson said.