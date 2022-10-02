President Nelson promises peace through overcoming the world at Sunday’s conference sessions

President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 18 new temples and focused on the importance of covenants during the Sunday sessions of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference.

Conference this weekend was one of the first in-person conferences since the pandemic, but with accessibility and parking concerns the conference center still isn’t at full capacity, leaving dozens of people on the grounds waiting for a way in to the event.

Yannick Henkel came all the way from Germany for conference and is one of the dozens waiting for a ticket.

“This is one of the reasons I’m here in the States and yeah, it would be good to see what conference is like,” Henkel said.

Henkel says he watches conference every six months, but he’s here for more than just the tradition.

“I want to be spiritually uplifted,” Henkel said.

Henkel isn’t the only one looking for a spiritual boost this weekend.

“I have a couple questions I’m wanting to just find answers to and I’m super excited because hopefully the prophet speaks,” Maylie Melton, a BYU student who attended conference, said.

In the Sunday morning session, President Nelson addressed the Church, encouraging members to overcoming the world and promising them peace for doing so.

“My plea to you this morning is to find rest from the intensity, uncertainty and anguish of this world by overcoming the world through your covenants with God,” President Nelson said. He also urged members to take charge of their own faith and focus on their covenants.

New temples were also announced on Sunday, including one in South Korea and four in Mexico City.

“My dear brothers and sisters, may you focus on the temple in ways you never have before,” President Nelson said.

Recordings and transcripts of the talks will be available on the Church website.