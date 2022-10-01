Thousands gather for the Saturday sessions of the 192nd Semi-Annual General Conference

Thousands of individuals gathered at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City for the first two sessions of the 192nd Semi-Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While the conference center can hold 21,000 individuals, for the sixth time in three years, general conference will be limited in attendance. For the October sessions of general conference, attendance is limited to fifteen thousand people per session due to the construction on Temple Square. While there is a limit on attendance, it hasn’t stopped people from coming to listen.

During the Saturday morning session of general conference, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve apostles introduced a revised version of the pamphlet “For the Strength of Youth.”

“Jesus Christ is the strength of youth so the purpose of for the strength of youth is to point you to him,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

This revision focuses heavily on doctrine and values rather than specific instruction.

Gulnaz Mortetesen attended the Saturday morning session of conference with her daughter and was excited to hear about the changes.

“I think it’s wonderful changes,” Moretesen said.

The Saturday morning session also featured Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, as the first black women to speak at conference in the history of the Church. She talked about spiritual vision and how Christ can help us to stay on the right path and see his influence in our lives.

President Russell M. Nelson closed the Saturday morning session expressing that God is the source of all truth and condemning abuse.

“Any kind of abuse of women, children or anyone is an abomination to the Lord,” President Nelson said.

President Nelson gave his talk from a chair at the pulpit. He posted on social media about the chair just after the first session, saying that he doesn’t feel old, but making small adjustments with the chair can be a huge help at the pulpit.

The Saturday afternoon session held a sustaining of all Church leaders including sustaining six new general authority seventies. Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles closed the Sunday session by talking about belonging in the Church.

“As our Church population grows ever more diverse, our welcome must grow ever more spontaneous and warm,” Elder Christofferson said. “We need one another.”

He expressed that due to the world wide expansion of the Church, we must be diligent in removing racism and discrimination from the Church.

As individuals left the conference center today, many left with uplifted spirits and desire to do better, such as conferencegoer Alyssa Muaina.

“I learned a lot and I feel like I was able to find comfort in some of the questions I have,” Muaina said.

For more information visit the Church’s website at churchofjesuschrist.org.