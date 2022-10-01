Church leaders share messages of unity and belonging during General Conference Saturday afternoon session

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, presented the General Authorities, Area Seventies, and General Officers of the Church for members around the world to sustain. Leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages of unity and belonging with the congregation and virtual listeners during the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference. (BYUtv)

A missionary choir provided music for the session. They began with a rendition of “Called to Serve.”

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, presented the General Authorities, Area Seventies and General Officers of the Church for members around the world to sustain.

After the sustaining, President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, referenced the song the choir sang, “Faith in Every Footstep.”

“I testify that as we follow Jesus Christ with footsteps of faith, there is hope,” President Ballard said. “There is hope for all in this life… There is hope in repentance and being forgiven and in forgiving others.”

The next speaker, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor of the Relief Society General Presidency, shared that walking the path of forgiveness can be “one of the most difficult things we ever do and one of the most divine things we ever experience.”

Sister Yee said Jesus Christ offers healing, recovery and deliverance to those who have experienced abuse.

Sister Yee’s message of healing continued with Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy, who said, “Our Heavenly Father and our Savior, Jesus Christ, have the power to save us and transform us.”

After Elder Johnson’s remarks, the congregation joined the choir in singing “Glory to God on High.”

Elder Ulysses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how the purchase of a piano helped him recognize the importance of full partnership in a marital relationship.

In parenting, “nurturing and presiding are opportunities, not exclusive limitations,” Elder Soares said. “One person may have a responsibility for something but may not be the only person doing it.”

Elder Soares said working together in a true and equal partnership will help married couples enjoy the unity taught by the Savior.

This focus on unity continued as Elder James W. McConkie III of the Seventy discussed how spending time with Jesus Christ in the scriptures teaches how much people need each other to come unto Christ.

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos of the Seventy also turned to the scriptures to share how Jesus can teach how to be resistant to the trials in our lives.

“Because of the grace that reaches us through the Atonement of our Savior, we will be successful in constructing a life resistant to sin, resistant to temptation and strengthened to endure the sad, difficult times in our lives,” Elder Zeballos said.

The final speaker of the session, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, discussed how everyone should be diligent in rooting out prejudice and discrimination from the Church, our homes and our hearts.

“A sense of belonging is important to our physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing,” Elder Christofferson said.

Elder Christofferson shared that no matter the circumstances, Jesus Christ invites everyone to come unto Him. “The doctrine of belonging comes down to this, each one of us can affirm: Jesus Christ died for me; He thought me worthy of His blood,” he said.

Elder Christofferson closed his remarks by addressing the congregation and saying, “I testify that you do belong.”