By Tayler Bruin
BYU men’s soccer ranks No. 1 in NIRSA rankings

In the first week of rankings by the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA), BYU men’s soccer was ranked No. 1 in its region.

These rankings are for regional team play, with BYU in Region VI. Region VI includes other schools such as UC Davis and UC Santa Barbra.

These rankings will be updated weekly as tournament play continues.

BYU has had a fantastic season this far with a perfect 4-0 record. The Cougars have allowed just one goal this entire season.

