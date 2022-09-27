By Tayler Bruin
BYU men’s soccer ends successful weekend with a pair of victories

BYU men’s soccer won two games last weekend, first destroying Boise State Friday in a 10-0 victory and returning Saturday to defeat Utah State for the second time this season by a 3-1 margin.

Goals for BYU against Utah State were made by Thys Call, Ben Fankhauser and Tyler Ashbey.

Call pushed his goal in at the 10 minute mark of the match, Fankhauser kicked his in at 28 minutes and Ashbey took his right near the half at 45 minutes.

Utah State’s Aye Moe managed to make the first goal the Cougars have surrendered all season at the 12 minute mark right after Call’s goal.

Credit BYU Men’s Soccer (Tyler Ashbey)

We found success when we went from one side of the field to the other quickly and created gaps in their defense,” Ashbey said.

Full audio of Tyler Ashbey’s response on success in the game.

Notable stats from Utah State game:

Graphic By Tayler Bruin

Just a night before, BYU dominated Boise State in a 10-0 finish.

Graphic by Tayler Bruin

BYU has an away game this week against Weber State that will take place in Ogden.

