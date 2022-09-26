Cougars enjoy career nights against Wyoming

With a number of BYU’s wide receivers out due to injuries and the running backs struggling, Keanu Hill, Brayden Cosper and Miles Davis were given greater roles Saturday against Wyoming and excelled.

Head coach Kalani Sitake acknowledged the early offensive struggles, saying it felt “a little disconnected” and that the Cougars needed “a way to get the rhythm back.”

Both Hill and Cosper played a crucial part in getting that rhythm back.

Keanu Hill had five grabs for 160 yards and two touchdowns, the latter of which included dragging a Cowboy for roughly 15 yards into the end zone.

Right behind Hill, Cosper had the game of his life. After sixteen games and countless season-ending injuries, Cosper scored his first career touchdown in his fifth season at BYU. Not only did he have a career night with the touchdown, but he also added 58 yards on four catches, making it known that Utah’s top high school receiver in 2017 had finally arrived at the college stage.

Davis delivered as well at running back, especially considering he had no idea the coaches were going to utilize him against the Cowboys.

“The coaches just told me to go out there and have fun,” Davis said.

And he did, coming out of nowhere to explode for 131 yards on 13 rushing attempts, not only finishing as the game’s leading rusher but eclipsing his career yardage total in just 60 short minutes as well.

“The offense felt good with Miles running the ball,” Sitake said. “I thought Keanu did a good job stepping up and Cosper did.”