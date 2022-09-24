Maple Flat fire starts on Y mountain

A fire burned last night on Y mountain. The fire was on Forest Service land. (Abigail Gunderson)

The Maple Flat fire sparked last night above the Y and burned 1/16th of an acre, officials reported.

In a tweet, Provo Fire and Rescue said the fire was on Forest Service land and the Forest Service had “been notified and are sending crews to contain the fire.”

The Maple Flat Fire burned last night on Y mountain. No structures were threatened. (Utah Fire Info)

This morning, Utah Fire Info tweeted, “Cause likely lightning strike from recent storm. Fire behavior minimal no structures threatened helicopter dropped several buckets on fire before returning to helibase.”

Utah Fire Info said firefighters will hike to the site of the fire on Sept. 24.