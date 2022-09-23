Eye on the Y: Food science students win $10K grand prize for dairy product invention, BYU students design water filtration device to provide clean, affordable water to Pakistan

Food science students win $10K grand prize for dairy product invention

“Cream Cheese Clouds” are gluten-free snacks that come frozen and customers can place them in the oven for 20 minutes to prepare. BYU undergraduate food science students won $10,000 in grand prize money for their product “Cream Cheese Clouds” at the 2022 Idaho Milk Processor’s Association Conference. (Made in Canva by Megan Zaugg)

“Cream Cheese Clouds” are gluten-free snacks that come frozen and customers can place them in the oven for 20 minutes to prepare. This is the eighth time BYU has won a grand prize since 2008.

Food science professor Michael Dunn said the competition is “truly an outstanding opportunity for our students to gain experience with dairy products and to network with people in the dairy industry.”

BYU students design water filtration device to provide clean, affordable water to Pakistan

The device carries out both microfiltration and ultrafiltration and can remobe bacteria as small as E. coli. A group of BYU capstone engineering students designed a water filtration system to deliver clean and affordable water to Pakistan. (Made in Canva by Megan Zaugg)

A group of BYU capstone engineering students designed a water filtration system to deliver clean and affordable water to Pakistan.

The group coordinated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to create the prototype. The device carries out both microfiltration and ultrafiltration and can remobe bacteria as small as E. coli.

“We set the device up at the edge of the pond, ran the tube down into the water and turned on the pump,” team member Bethany Parkinson said. “When water came out of the filter for the first time, we were thrilled. It was as clear as glacier water.”