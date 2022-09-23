BYU student-produced documentary ‘The Black 14: Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls’

Documentary, “The Black 14: Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls” produced by BYU journalism students in the School of Communications as part of mentored learning experience with faculty and staff.

A documentary made by BYU journalism students shares the inspiring story of the University of Wyoming’s Black 14 and their humanitarian and philanthropic work with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to curb food insecurity. The documentary touches on the strained history of the two groups, forgiveness and healing after 50 years and how they are helping to feed dozens of communities across the United States.

The Black 14 are a group of former University of Wyoming football players who were removed from their team in 1969 after considering a protest against BYU. Now, the Black 14 and the Church work together to deliver hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to food banks and pantries across the country.

The students and their mentors traveled to 11 states in 10 days this spring to visit with the Black 14 and tell their story. Then the students spent the summer editing the short film. The premiere of the documentary was held in the Varsity Theatre at BYU on Sept. 23, 2022.

The September 2022 issue of The Daily Universe Magazine cover story is about the Black 14 and their work with The Church. A PDF of the issue is here.