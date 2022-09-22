Good News Thursday: Teacher saves student from choking, India welcomes back Cheetahs after 70 years, Zero injuries reported after jet crashes at Pasco Airport

Teacher saves student from choking

Teacher Samantha Wais saved a student’s life last week after an incident in class at Viking Elementary in Holmen, Wisconsin.

Third grader Bryson Moe was enjoying his almonds during snack time when things suddenly took a turn — he began to choke. Bryson signaled to his teacher for help, and she immediately began doing the Heimlich maneuver.

Bryson is okay and his mother is very thankful to Wais for keeping her son safe.

India welcomes back cheetahs after 70 years

A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. After 70 years of extinction, cheetahs have finally returned to India. (AP Photo/Dirk Heinrich)

After 70 years of extinction, cheetahs have finally returned to India. This decades-in-the-making comeback was achieved on Sept. 17 as eight cheetahs were transferred from Namibia, Africa, to an enclosure in an Indian national park.

Once extinct from hunting and loss of habitat, India has hopes that bringing them back will help conserve their habitat — largely threatened grasslands. Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister hopes that “when the cheetah will run again … grasslands will be restored, biodiversity will increase and eco-tourism will get a boost.”

An enclosure has been prepared for the cheetahs with natural prey, and they will be tracked and studied until they are released into the park in two months. With cheetah populations declining worldwide, this small resurgence of wildlife in India will aid the environment as they herd prey and prevent overgrazing.

Zero injuries reported after jet crashes at Pasco Airport

Eye surgery team’s jet crashes at Pasco airport; no injuries. Ten passengers and crew are safe and injury free after their small jet crashed onto the runway the morning of Sept. 20. when the landing gear failed as they flew in from Chehalis, Washington. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Ten passengers and crew are safe and injury free after their small jet crashed onto the runway the morning of Sept. 20. when the landing gear failed as they flew in from Chehalis, Washington.

The aircraft passengers included surgical technicians and a registered nurse from the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute. Each member was able to escape the jet before it caught fire after the crash.

Firefighters have extinguished the flames, and the airfield was up and running again by 10 a.m.