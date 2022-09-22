By Abigail Westerby
SportsBasketballMen's Basketball

Fit Check — BYU men’s basketball unveils new uniforms for upcoming season

After teasing new uniforms for the past few days, BYU men’s basketball finally revealed the new drip on Tuesday, featuring small forward Trevin Knell.

For the past 17 years, the men’s basketball uniforms have featured the “Brigham Young” on the front along with the players number. However, the rebranded uniform shows the simple “BYU” taking its place along the top. 

The team’s first reaction to the new uniforms showed player Trey Stewart surprising the team while wearing the new threads. Since BYU has been recycling its uniforms since the 2016-17 season, these uniforms are a great refresh for the upcoming campaign.

Students around campus showed their excitement as they reacted to the new uniforms.

“They look super slick and fancy, and I like how modern they look,” BYU junior Cameron Wingrove said. “The royal blue looks sick.”

Docker Davis, a BYU junior, agreed. “I liked the borders around the numbers and I think it’s cool that it says BYU now.”

Other students pointed out the simplicity of the uniforms.

“Not my favorite one I’ve seen,” junior Theo Dawson said. “They look kind of old and simple, but maybe that’s the point.”

The new uniforms are sponsored by Nike as a part of the partnership between BYU Athletics and Nike, which will continue through the 2025-26 season.

BYU’s home opener and official debut of this new look is Nov. 7. The Cougars will be playing against Idaho State. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

No. 12 BYU football deflated early in 41-20 loss to Oregon

Football
No. 12 BYU came crashing down to earth in an embarrassing 41-20 pillaging at the hands of Oregon.

No. 12 BYU football ready for “a different beast” in No. 25 Oregon

Football
No. 12 BYU hits the road this weekend to face No. 25 Oregon in an attempt to knock off ranked foes in consecutive weeks.

Which of Kalani Sitake’s 50 career wins at BYU is most impressive?

Columns
50 wins later — looking back at Kalani Sitake's best victories at BYU thus farWith a dramatic double overtime win over Baylor this past...

Column: A tale of two field stormings at BYU

Columns
Beating Utah showed that better days were ahead for BYU. Beating Baylor showed that those better days had truly arrived. For students, both wins were bigger than football, offering a sense of hope and healing.
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email