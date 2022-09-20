BYU men’s soccer pounce on Utah 2-0

BYU men’s soccer defeated the Utes 2-0 in a hard fought victory Friday night.

Goals in the game were made by Thys Call and Ben Fankhauser, with Call scoring on the 5′ mark to kick off the game and Fankhauser bringing in an amazing penalty kick at the 90′ mark.

There was a lot of back and forth during the night with BYU pushing the Utes hard for more goals, managing an outstanding 24 shots and 11 shots on goal.

Coach Gilliam on feedback to players during the game:

Coach Gilliam said: “Utah sat pretty deep and wanted to play a nice low block … a lot of my feedback was on how we were attacking with energy”.

Notable stats from the game.

Graphic By Tayler Bruin

During the first half of the game Talmage Woodhouse sustained an ankle injury. We will keep you updated as we learn more information on his status.

There was a packed stadium for the home opener against Utah.

Photo By Tayler Bruin

Coach Gilliam on preparing to face Boise State:

Looking forward to Boise State, coach Gilliam said: “We’ll be transitioning more into our midfield … taken from tonight topic going into next will will be … how can we be more dangerous on these balls?”

BYU plays Boise State at home this Friday.