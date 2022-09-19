Police Beat: Sept. 8—19

BYU

Theft

Sept. 8 — A bike was reported stolen at Wyview Park.

Sept. 12 — A pair of Apple AirPods were reported stolen at the Herald R. Clark building.

Sept. 14 — A bike was reported stolen from a bike rack at Wyview Park.

Fraud

Sept. 8 — A fraudulently cashed check was reported at Helaman Halls.

Sept. 13 — A financial scam via international app was reported at Heritage Halls.

Trespassing

Sept. 8 — A subject was reported entering the Motion Picture Studio at the south end of the property.

Sept. 14 — One adult male cited and arrested for trespassing at 1625 S Carterville Road in Orem.

Sexual Assault

Sept. 12 — A delayed sexual assault was reported at Edwards Stadium.

Suspicious Activity

Sept. 8 — A complainant reported being tracked through technology use.

Sept. 9 — Impersonation of a police officer was reported at the Smith Field House.

Sept. 12 — A suspect was reported hiding behind power boxes at Helaman Halls.

Harassment

Sept. 10 — Harassment via social media and texts was reported at Heritage Halls.

Disorderly Conduct

Sept. 10 — Disorderly conduct through physical contact was reported at the BYU Bookstore.

Criminal Mischief

Sept. 11 — Unwarranted removal of wall decorations was reported at Helaman Halls.

Provo

Theft

Sept. 12 — Property theft was reported near 2200 North and University Parkway.

Sept. 13 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and Center Street.

Sept. 14 — Property theft was reported near 300 East and 200 North Street.

Sept. 15 — Property theft was reported near 1100 North and Lakeshore Drive.

Sept. 15 — Property theft was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.

Sept. 15 — Property theft was reported near the I-15 Right Underpass.

Sept. 15 — Property theft was reported near 800 West and 820 North Street.

Sept. 16 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Sept. 17 — Property theft was reported near 00 West and Center Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 13 — An automobile was reported stolen near 300 West and 500 North Street.