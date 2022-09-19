Police Beat: Sept. 8—19

BYU
Theft
Sept. 8 — A bike was reported stolen at Wyview Park.
Sept. 12 — A pair of Apple AirPods were reported stolen at the Herald R. Clark building.
Sept. 14 — A bike was reported stolen from a bike rack at Wyview Park.
Fraud
Sept. 8 — A fraudulently cashed check was reported at Helaman Halls.
Sept. 13 — A financial scam via international app was reported at Heritage Halls.
Trespassing
Sept. 8 — A subject was reported entering the Motion Picture Studio at the south end of the property.
Sept. 14 — One adult male cited and arrested for trespassing at 1625 S Carterville Road in Orem.
Sexual Assault
Sept. 12 — A delayed sexual assault was reported at Edwards Stadium.
Suspicious Activity
Sept. 8 — A complainant reported being tracked through technology use.
Sept. 9 — Impersonation of a police officer was reported at the Smith Field House.
Sept. 12 — A suspect was reported hiding behind power boxes at Helaman Halls.
Harassment
Sept. 10 — Harassment via social media and texts was reported at Heritage Halls.
Disorderly Conduct
Sept. 10 — Disorderly conduct through physical contact was reported at the BYU Bookstore.
Criminal Mischief
Sept. 11 — Unwarranted removal of wall decorations was reported at Helaman Halls.
Provo
Theft
Sept. 12 — Property theft was reported near 2200 North and University Parkway.
Sept. 13 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and Center Street.
Sept. 14 — Property theft was reported near 300 East and 200 North Street.
Sept. 15 — Property theft was reported near 1100 North and Lakeshore Drive.
Sept. 15 — Property theft was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.
Sept. 15 — Property theft was reported near the I-15 Right Underpass.
Sept. 15 — Property theft was reported near 800 West and 820 North Street.
Sept. 16 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and Freedom Boulevard.
Sept. 17 — Property theft was reported near 00 West and Center Street.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Sept. 13 — An automobile was reported stolen near 300 West and 500 North Street.