BYU Alumni hosts service project for refugees in Eugene, Oregon ahead of BYU-Oregon football game

Twelfth-ranked BYU football traveled to Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, and while there was plenty of bad news on the field in BYU’s 41-20 loss, there was some good news outside the stadium.

Prior to the game, BYU Alumni hosted a tailgate for over 500 Cougar fans, with the school’s Cougs Care initiative raising more than $2,000 for local refugees while gathering nearly 120 packages of diapers and baby wipes for those arriving with young children.

BYU partnered with Catholic Community Services’ Refugee Resettlement Coalition of Linn County for the project. Cougs Care is an ongoing initiative that will see BYU host service projects for local communities at every away football game this season.