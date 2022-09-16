BYU swim and dive releases 2022-2023 schedule

BYU swim and dive’s season slate is set.

The men’s team welcomes seven new freshmen to the roster and returns fifth-year swimmers Josue Ramos Dominguez and Javier Nicolas Matta, while the women’s team welcomes nine new freshmen and returns fifth-year senior Brynn Sproul.

The swim and dive season officially begins on Friday, Sept. 23, at 2:00 p.m. MDT when the Cougars host Utah at the Richards Building pool in a relay meet. Last year BYU was victorious in five relays, including the men’s 3×50 yard breaststroke and mixed 200-yard medley.

BYU will then travel to Grand Junction, Colorado, on Sept. 30-Oct 1 for the Intermountain Shootout.

The Cougars will be back at their home pool to take on TCU on Oct. 13 and 14 and UNLV on Nov. 5. The last time BYU and UNLV went head-to-head, BYU came out on top with the men’s team scoring 154 points to UNLV’s 144 points. The dive team also won all their events.

The Mizzou Invite has some swimmers traveling to Columbia, Missouri, on Nov. 16-18, while others will go down south to the Utah Tech Invite. Last year BYU was able to have multiple school records broken, including the men’s 500-yard freestyle and 400-yard medley relay.

Nov. 30-Dec. 3 the Cougars will be in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Toyota US Open.

The dive team will then go up to Salt Lake on Jan. 6 and 7 for the Utah Invite, while the swim team travels to Denver to take on Denver University. At their last matchup BYU women’s team won 172 points to Denver’s 71 points and the men’s team won 196 to 39.

The Cougars will be traveling to Colorado Springs on Jan. 20-21. Last year freshman Tanner Nelson was able to set two pool records in the 500-yard and 200-yard freestyle with times of 4:27.57 and 1:38.38, respectively.

The diving team will be competing at Utah on Jan. 27 and 28. They will then travel to Colorado Springs on Feb. 3-4 for the Air Force Invite.

On Feb. 15-18, both the swim and dive teams will compete in the MPSF Championships. The men’s team is looking for the third straight win in a row. Last year they won by over 100 points with a score of 804.

The Cougars will then compete in the NIC Nationals on March 9-11.

They will finish the season off at the NCAA Championships. The women’s team will compete on March 15-18 and the men’s on March 22-25.