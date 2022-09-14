Good News Thursday: US counts millionth organ transplant, firefighters rescue dogs from kennel roof after evacuation

US counts millionth organ transplant

A milestone was reached last Friday as the US counted its millionth organ transplant, after the first kidney transplant was recorded in 1954.

As more than 400,000 people in the U.S. are living with transplanted organs, a new campaign is being led as thousands more are still on the waiting list. This campaign encourages people across the country to register as organ donors and to take action in order to help achieve the next million.

Solutions such as allowing kidneys to be transported to sicker patients who are further away, organ procurement organizations and new computer filters are being made to speed up the transplant process, making sure that organs are obtained and used.

Firefighters rescue dogs from kennel roof after evacuation

Thirteen dogs were rescued by firefighters on Monday after chemical fumes from a new sealant forced an evacuation to the kennel rooftop.

Using a ladder truck, firefighters passed the animals down to the kennel workers, until each dog was safe on the ground. Measures are being taken to assure that the fumes clear before staff and dogs return inside.

Jay Barrett, a spokesperson for Dog Days of Birmingham, commented “The humans are all fine. We did take five dogs to the vets as a precaution. All were cleared and returned to their owners.”

Police drone finds dog missing for months

(KRDO, Clear Creek County SO, CNN Newsource)

After a three month search, a golden retriever was found thanks to the Fremont county sheriff’s office and their high tech infrared drone. Farrah was a companion dog to Taylor Salazar’s husband, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2019.

Farrah had escaped from a crash scene when Salazar’s dad had a seizure while driving. After weeks of searching turned into months, a dispatcher from the sheriff’s office had an idea to fly the drone in the area where Farrah was last seen. She was found shortly after.

Salazar is relieved to have her best friend back, and is eternally grateful to the sheriff’s department and those who aided in Farrah’s rescue.