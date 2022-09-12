Police Beat: Sept. 2—12

BYU

Theft

Sept. 6 — A bicycle was reported stolen at Wyview Terrace.

Provo

Theft

Sept. 6 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and 300 West Street.

Sept. 6 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and 500 West Street.

Sept. 7 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East Street.

Sept. 8 — Property theft was reported near 300 South and State Street.

Sept. 8 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Sept. 8 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East Street.

Sept. 8 — Property theft was reported near 1000 South and University Avenue.

Sept. 9 — Property theft was reported near 300 East and 900 South Street.

Sept. 9 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and Center Street.

Burglary

Sept. 6 — Burglary was reported near 400 North and 300 West Street.

Sept. 8 — Burglary was reported near 1600 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Sexual Assault

Sept. 6 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 400 West and Center Street.

Sept. 11 — Object rape was reported near 1500 North and 1550 East Street.