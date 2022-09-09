By Tayler Bruin
BYU men’s soccer competes in blue vs. white scrimmage

Courtesy: @BYU Soccer Twitter

BYU men’s soccer held its annual blue vs. white scrimmage on Sept. 2. The match ended with white winning 3-2.

White’s goals were scored by Eli Holmstead, Nathan Mumford and Thys Call.

The blue team had goals scored by Talmage Woodhouse and Dallin Stevens.

The match was held in the indoor practice facility due to field issues and damage that occured on the South Field. According to the team’s Twiiter, the change was to help protect players from injury and allow the fields time to recover.

The team’s first official game this season will be on Sept. 9 at Utah State in Logan.

BYU won the 2021 National Championship. Men’s soccer has a fantastic schedule lined up this fall and all home games are free to attend. The home opener will be Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. vs Utah.

