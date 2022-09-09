BYU Career Services combines with Experiential Learning to provide new services

BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu) BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu) BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu) BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu) BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu) BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu) BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu) BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu) BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu) BYU Career Services moved to a newly renovated space in 1134 WSC. Students can come in and utilize the services they have to offer. (Savannah Hsu)

The BYU Career Services combined with the Experiential Learning and Internship office and is now housed as BYU Careers and Experiential Learning (CEL) on the first floor of the Wilkinson Student Center.

The office provides helpful resources, such as career mentors who help students to improve their resumes, review cover letters, carry out mock interviews and help with LinkedIn and Handshake profiles. CEL operations employee Ethan Conrady said the most popular service the CEL provides is reviewing and revising resumes.

Because BYU Career Services has combined with Experiential Learning, the office provides additional opportunities for students that were not available before.

“They can come here to seek help with internships, finding internships, or even questions about on-campus internships and credit for that and other details regarding internships for your major,” CEL operations employee Rachel Park said.

Park said Career Mentors are those who help students with their resumes, and Career Directors help students directly connect with companies for which they want to work as well as give advice for plans after graduation. Career Directors are faculty members that specialize in certain majors and are assigned to a specific field.

“They help with students who are doing academic internships for credit, but they are also working to help students and faculty and staff understand how to make an experience experiential — how to make it more enriching and impactful going forward in your career or in your life, whatever you want to do,” Business Operations and Director Kelsie Douglas said.

Douglas said it was a really exciting development to come into a new space because they are able to have unique opportunities like partnering with other departments and providing a space more conducive to hosting employers.

“We’re more than just what your career might be. We really want to help you kind of plan for your life after you graduate,” Douglas said.

Students who want to gain more insight on their futures can set up appointments with Career Mentors and Directors through their website or going directly to their office in WSC 1134.